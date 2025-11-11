Manipur: Active UNLF (K) cadre arrested in Kakching, arms, cash, and ammunition seized
Security forces on November 9 arrested an active cadre of the proscribed outfit United National Liberation Front (K) [UNLF (K)] from Lamjao Makha Leikai near Pukhri Achouba under Waikhong Police Station in Kakching district.
Security forces on November 9 arrested an active cadre of the proscribed outfit United National Liberation Front (K) [UNLF (K)] from Lamjao Makha Leikai near Pukhri Achouba under Waikhong Police Station in Kakching district.
The arrested individual has been identified as Ningthoujam Inaocha alias Palor alias Pandamba (40), a resident of Heirok Part-II, Chingdompok in Thoubal district. According to security sources, Inaocha was actively involved in extortion from the public in the region.
During the operation, security personnel recovered several incriminating items from his possession, including:
One .32 pistol with magazine
Three rounds of .32 ammunition
One voter ID card
One mobile phone with two SIM cards
One purse containing Rs. 41,200 in cash
One two-wheeler used for mobility
The arrested cadre, along with the seized items, has been handed over to the concerned police authorities for further investigation.
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