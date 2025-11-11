Manipur: Active UNLF (K) cadre arrested in Kakching, arms, cash, and ammunition seized

Security forces on November 9 arrested an active cadre of the proscribed outfit United National Liberation Front (K) [UNLF (K)] from Lamjao Makha Leikai near Pukhri Achouba under Waikhong Police Station in Kakching district.

The arrested individual has been identified as Ningthoujam Inaocha alias Palor alias Pandamba (40), a resident of Heirok Part-II, Chingdompok in Thoubal district. According to security sources, Inaocha was actively involved in extortion from the public in the region.

During the operation, security personnel recovered several incriminating items from his possession, including:

One .32 pistol with magazine

Three rounds of .32 ammunition

One voter ID card

One mobile phone with two SIM cards

One purse containing Rs. 41,200 in cash

One two-wheeler used for mobility

The arrested cadre, along with the seized items, has been handed over to the concerned police authorities for further investigation.