Tension prevailed in Manipur’s capital city Imphal after students and police clashed following the arrest of All Tribal Students’ Union Manipur (ATSUM). Students from various colleges and universities came out on the streets, demanding the immediate release of the ATSUM leaders, including its president, who was arrested on Tuesday just a day after the ATSUM called for a 24-hour shutdown from 6pm on August 3 till 6pm on August 4 across the hill districts in the state.

The city witnessed road blockade, massive protests by tribal student bodies, with many areas reporting violent clashes between students and security forces. As many as 30 students are reported to be injured in the clash.

The capital city of Manipur turned into a battle-ground on Saturday after scores of students clashed with the police. The police had to resort to baton-charge and tear-gas shelling to disperse the protesting students from the streets.

The students’ body condemned the government for arresting the tribal student body leaders and gave 24-hour deadline to the HAC to fulfill their demands.

It should be noted that on Tuesday, Imphal West police detained five ATSUM leaders, including the president and general secretary, after the union called for a shutdown in hill districts to demand the introduction of the Hill Areas Committee's (HAC) recommended Autonomous District Councils (ADC) Amendment Bill, 2021. The tribal student leaders who were detained have been held in police custody for four days, till Friday. On Saturday, they will be produced before the court.

The Manipur (Hill Areas) District Council (sixth amendment) Bill 2022 was passed by the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly on Friday, much against the wishes of the students, while the Manipur (Hill Areas) District Council (seventh amendment) Bill 2023 was also passed.