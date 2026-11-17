Manipur has recorded an increase of 33,737 voters in the latest draft electoral roll, with the electorate rising by 1.72 per cent to 19.94 lakh from 19.60 lakh in the final list published after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

The increase comes ahead of the Assembly elections due in March 2027 and is part of a broader rise in voter numbers across three of the four poll-bound states where the Election Commission has undertaken a Special Summary Revision (SSR).

Uttarakhand registered the highest increase in absolute numbers, adding 1.19 lakh electors, or 1.66 per cent, taking its voter count to 72.78 lakh from 71.58 lakh.

Goa recorded a rise of 31,815 electors, representing a 3.01 per cent increase, with its electorate reaching 10.89 lakh from 10.57 lakh.

Punjab, however, reported no change. Its electorate remained at 2.01 crore in both the final SIR roll and the latest SSR integrated draft roll.

Collectively, the four states have added 1.84 lakh electors to their draft rolls compared with the respective final lists published after the SIR.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission is scheduled to publish the Integrated Draft Roll (IDR) for Uttar Pradesh on November 23. The state's electorate stood at 13.39 crore in the final SIR roll, down from 15.44 crore before the revision.

The poll-bound states of Manipur, Goa, Punjab and Uttarakhand are expected to hold Assembly elections early next year, with the terms of their respective Assemblies ending on different dates in March 2027. The tenure of the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly ends on May 22, 2027.

The Election Commission had indicated that elections in the five states could be held "early next year" while announcing the SSR exercise across 17 states and Union territories.

Under the Representation of the People Act, 1950, the Election Commission is empowered to conduct Assembly elections earlier than six months before the expiry of a House's term.

The SIR exercise was undertaken after a gap of more than two decades, while the SSR is an annual exercise to update electoral rolls, with particular significance in states approaching Assembly elections.