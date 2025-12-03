Manipur adopts Central policy on end-of-life vehicles, registration of unfit vehicles to be cancelled

The Government of Manipur has officially adopted the Central Government’s framework for regulating End-of-Life Vehicles (ELVs), aligning the state’s transport policies with national standards to ensure environmental safety and roadworthiness.



The notification issued by the Secretariat of the Transport Department, under Section 65 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and in pursuance of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ notifications dated September 23, 2021, defines ELVs as motor vehicles that are either no longer validly registered, have had their registration cancelled by authority or court order, have failed mandatory fitness tests, or have been declared irreparable by their registered owners due to fire, accidents, natural calamities, or other severe damage.



The order further states that all vehicles falling under the ELV category will have their registrations cancelled in accordance with Chapter IV of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The state will now implement regulated mechanisms for the collection, dismantling, and scrapping of such vehicles through Authorised Vehicle Scrapping Facilities, as mandated under the Central Motor Vehicles (Registration and Functions of Vehicle Scrapping Facility) Rules, 2021.



Additionally, the State Government has adopted the provisions of the MoRTH Notification dated August 20, 2025, which permits the renewal of motor vehicle registrations older than 15 or 20 years, provided they pass fitness certification and required taxes and fees are duly paid.



The notification takes immediate effect from the date of publication in the Manipur Extraordinary Gazette, superseding all previous directives on ELVs issued by the state