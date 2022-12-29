In a shocking incident , an aerial bomb was recovered from a paddy field in Thoubal distrcit in Manipur on December 29.

Soon after the recovery, a bomb squad was called to the location. The bomb squad safely disposed the bomb at Langathel Langam hills in Thoubal district.

Assam Rifles and Manipur police jointly recovered the bomb at the paddy field.

According to reports, the bomb was discovered by an excavator who was engaged in doing earthworks activities at the paddy field.

Earlier in August, a high explosive, old aerial bomb was found at a paddy field located near Kakching Lamkhai, Kakching district in Manipur.

The bomb was detected by a farmer while digging his paddy field .

Earlier on December 21, Assam Police recovered six homemade bombs under a bridge in the Dhekiajuli area of Assam's Sonitpur district.

According to reports, Dhekiajuli police searched and discovered six hand-made bombs under a bridge in the Sirajuli area based on army intelligence input.

Sub-Inspector S Mahanta of the Dhekiajuli police station stated that they had received information from army intelligence that some explosives were hidden under a bridge in the Sirajuli area.

Based on that information, a search was conducted, and six homemade bombs were discovered.

Meanwhile, the police are continuing their investigation. Officials believe militants planted the bombs beneath the bridge.

It needs mention here, the Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles along with Tirap Police apprehended one cadre of ULFA (I) from Noglo village of Lazu circle, on December 21, 2022.