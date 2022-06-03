The outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) has been detected in Manipur’s Kamjong district.

The ASF epidemic was detected among pigs in Dang Farming, which is located in Kamjong district's Grihang village.

An official of the state veterinary and animal husbandry department said the investigation is underway to establish the source of the disease.

Following the report, the Kamjong district DC established a 1-kilometer "infested zone" near Dang farmland in Grihang village, and a 10-kilometer "monitoring zone" around the contaminated properties.

No live pigs, pig feed, pork, or pork products will be allowed to be taken out of or brought into the zone, according to a DC notification dated June 1.

"No animal or cargo carrier will transport animals into or out of the affected zone." "No one is permitted to remove any pig, alive or dead, that is affected or suspected of being infected with ASF," according to the notice.

At the same time, no person, organisation, or institution shall host an animal market or exhibition within the zone, nor engage in any activity that involves the grouping or gathering of pigs, it added.

The district veterinary office has also developed Rapid Response Teams, which are made up of officers and personnel that would "successfully combat any eventuality in connection with the disease's control, containment, and elimination, and to prevent future spread."

Dr. Gideon Shadang, owner of Dang Farming in Grihang village, said his farm had slaughtered roughly 80 pigs of Hampshire and Yorkshire breeds.