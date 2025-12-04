Manipur: After months in camps, 64 displaced families return home

In a significant resettlement initiative, Deputy Commissioner of Bishnupur, Pooja Elangbam, on Thursday, December 4 flagged off the return of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from the Leimaram High School Relief Camp to their native homes at Leimaram Waroiching under Nambol Sub-Division, Village No. 27–Sadu Koireng. A total of 257 IDPs belonging to 64 families were successfully relocated.

Addressing the gathering before the departure, DC Pooja Elangbam described the occasion as a “meaningful and historic moment,” marking a hopeful step toward restoring normalcy and fostering peace in the region. She noted that the return of displaced families reflects steady progress toward rebuilding a stronger and more harmonious society.

The Deputy Commissioner informed that the Government has already released financial assistance to the returning families to help them rebuild their abandoned homes in Waroiching. She also assured that subsequent instalments would be disbursed soon. Reiterating the Government’s commitment to long-term rehabilitation, she emphasized that Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) support will continue for all returning individuals.

Encouraging the IDPs to use the financial aid judiciously, the DC extended her best wishes for a stable and secure future. She further highlighted the importance of education, noting that students will now be able to resume their studies from their homes. She added that scholarship funds under Mission Vatsalya will soon be credited to eligible students, enhancing their educational opportunities.

The flag-off program was attended by Toijam Opendro, ADM Bishnupur; T. Shyamkumar, SDO Nambol; and other concerned officials. At Waroiching, the resettlement process was conducted under the supervision of Th. Shangkar Deba, SP Bishnupur, who led the security arrangements.

Later in the day, DC Pooja Elangbam, in her capacity as District Mission Director of the Manipur State Rural Livelihoods Mission (MSRLM), distributed cheques amounting to Rs 16.5 lakh to 11 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) under Shingel Nura VLF, Toubul. The Community Investment Fund was handed over at the Mini Secretariat Complex, Bishnupur, in the presence of DMM Angom Amarjit and other officials.