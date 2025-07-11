Manipur: AIMS urges NRC implementation on World Population Day

Manipur's Apunba Ireipakki Maheiroi Sinpanglup (AIMS), on the occasion of World Population Day 2025, raised serious concerns about unchecked population growth and demographic shifts in the state, attributing it to illegal immigration from neighbouring countries.

While endorsing this year’s global theme — “Empowering young people to create the families they want in a fair and hopeful world” — AIMS highlighted the pressing need to support Manipur’s indigenous youth with education, opportunities, and rights.

However, it also drew attention to the existential challenges posed by what it described as a "continuous and unchecked influx of non-indigenous populations."

According to AIMS, the demographic changes threaten the cultural identity, land rights, political representation, and access to public resources for the indigenous people of the state.

Citing widespread criticism of inaccuracies in the 2011 Census, the organisation warned that conducting the upcoming 2026 Census without first identifying and excluding illegal immigrants could effectively legitimise them as Indian citizens. “This would not only distort demographic records but also severely undermine the indigenous population of Manipur,” AIMS said.

In a strong appeal, the organisation called upon both the Government of India and the Government of Manipur to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Manipur before the 2026 census exercise. It also demanded the upgradation and empowerment of the Manipur State Population Commission (MSPC) with a robust legal framework, expert demographers, and adequate resources.

Reaffirming its commitment to demographic justice, AIMS urged civil society organisations, youth groups, and government bodies to act collectively to protect Manipur’s indigenous identity and secure an equitable future for its people.