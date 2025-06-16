Air India has officially ended its operations at Imphal International Airport as of June 15, marking the end of a service that spanned decades and played a critical role in connecting Manipur to the rest of the country.

The transition comes as part of a long-term strategic plan by the Tata Group, which now owns Air India. Moving forward, the Imphal route will be handled by Air India Express, the group’s low-cost subsidiary.

Announcing the change, Imphal Airport stated on its official social media page: “After decades of distinguished service, Air India is concluding its operations at Imphal International Airport, bringing to close a significant chapter in the aviation history of Manipur, today the 15th June’25.”

The airport further added that Air India Express will now take over operations, ensuring continued connectivity to the region.

Air India’s presence in Imphal wasn’t just functional; it was symbolic. For many locals, it represented national integration and opportunity. The airline's familiar red-and-white aircraft, courteous staff, and reliable schedule were synonymous with travel for generations of Manipuri passengers.

The airport noted that the shift is not linked to any recent events but was part of a previously decided restructuring plan. “Flying with Air India in earlier decades was often a highly anticipated event,” the airport stated. “Many will fondly recall the long waitlisted tickets, the rush during holidays and admission seasons, and the crowded terminal filled with hopeful passengers awaiting the familiar boarding call for Air India flights.”

Air India’s contribution went beyond transportation. The airline was instrumental in supporting trade, education, and healthcare access, acting as a vital connector for Manipur’s economic and social development.

Imphal Airport’s farewell message summed up the public sentiment: “Thank you, Air India, for flying with us all these years. Your absence will be felt, but your legacy will remain etched in the heart of Manipur and in the skies you helped bridge.”