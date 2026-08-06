Manipur: AK-47, pistol and three IEDs recovered after arrest of UKNA Hmar leader

Security forces arrested two insurgent operatives in separate counter-insurgency operations across Manipur, including an active cadre of the RPF/PLA and a senior functionary of the UKNA Hmar, officials said on Thursday, August 6.

In the first operation conducted on August 6, security forces apprehended an active cadre of the Revolutionary People's Front/People's Liberation Army (RPF/PLA), identified as Usham Rojit Kumar alias Amujao (20), from his residence at Korshantabi Maning Leikai under Sugnu Police Station in Kakching district.

In a separate operation on August 5, security forces arrested the self-styled Army Chief of the UKNA Hmar, identified as RC Singson, from Old Gelmol Village under Churachandpur Police Station in Churachandpur district.

Following his arrest, RC Singson led security personnel to a forested area in Thingchawm Village, where a cache of arms, explosives and communication equipment was recovered.

The recovered items included one AK-47 rifle with a magazine, one 9 mm pistol with a magazine, three improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and two Baofeng radio sets.

Security officials said the recoveries were made based on information provided by the arrested insurgent during interrogation. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the origin of the recovered weapons and explosives, and to identify other individuals linked to the militant network.