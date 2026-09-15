Manipur all-party meet backs NRC update to protect indigenous identity

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh chaired an all-party meeting on Monday evening to discuss the implementation and updating of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), officials said on September 15.

The meeting, held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, brought together senior BJP and Congress leaders as well as representatives of civil society organisations.

According to an official statement, the discussions focused on key issues concerning the state, with particular emphasis on updating the NRC to protect Manipur’s indigenous identity, security and future.

Singh heard concerns and suggestions from leaders representing different political parties, following which the meeting concluded on a positive note, the statement said.

In a social media post, the chief minister said the meeting also discussed several issues related to the state, including updating the NRC “in the interest of the people” of Manipur.