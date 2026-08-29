Manipur: Alleged firing on C. Kholen farmers sparks security concerns, village body appeals for action

The C. Kholen Village Authority has condemned an alleged firing incident targeting farmers from the village and sought increased deployment of Central security forces, while calling on the Centre to review its ongoing peace talks with the NSCN-IM.

According to the village authority, armed persons allegedly opened fire on farmers working at a farmhouse at around 7:50 am on August 28. The farmers escaped unharmed, the authority said.

The village authority alleged that the incident involved cadres of the Tangkhul-led NSCN-IM and expressed concern over what it described as repeated targeting of Kuki civilians and their ancestral lands.

It urged the government to take immediate measures to protect the lives, property and land of villagers, saying recurring incidents of violence posed a threat to peace and communal harmony in the region.

The authority also demanded the deployment of adequate Central forces in the area, citing the need for enhanced security to protect civilians amid continuing tensions.

It further appealed to the Government of India to review its ongoing peace talks with the NSCN-IM, alleging that armed cadres were moving freely and intimidating Kuki civilians. The village authority said such activities needed to be addressed to ensure the safety of residents.

At the same time, the authority appealed to the neighbouring Khamson Village Authority to initiate constructive dialogue and work towards peaceful coexistence, warning against a further escalation of tensions.

The C. Kholen Village Authority said it remained committed to peaceful coexistence and urged the authorities to ensure adequate protection for civilians and their ancestral lands.