Air connectivity in Northeast India is set to improve significantly with Alliance Air launching new flight services connecting Imphal to Guwahati, Kolkata, and Dimapur, effective January 15, 2025.

This initiative, under the Ministry of Civil Aviation in collaboration with the Manipur State Government, aims to strengthen regional connectivity and foster economic growth.

The new routes will facilitate seamless travel between Imphal, Guwahati, and other key destinations, bolstering trade and tourism in the region.



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By linking Imphal with Guwahati, a major gateway to the Northeast, and Kolkata, a central hub for national connectivity, this development is expected to enhance accessibility and unlock new opportunities for businesses and travellers alike.

Officials emphasized that the flights would reduce travel time and promote the cultural and economic integration of Manipur with the rest of the country. This step aligns with the government’s broader vision to enhance infrastructure and connectivity in the Northeast.

The launch of these services underscores the collaborative efforts of Alliance Air and the Manipur government to integrate the region into the national transportation framework and drive growth in trade, tourism, and travel.