The Manipur government sanctioned over Rs 5 crore aiming to provide financial assistance of Rs 1,000 each to internally displaced persons (IDPs) in various parts of the state.

According to the official notification, the amount will also cover the cost of providing items of daily need to the IDPs.

Taking to Facebook, Chief Minister N Biren Singh stated the sanctioned sum will cover Rs 1,000 financial assistance to each IDP.

The amount would be distributed before Diwali and the ‘Ningol Chakouba’ festival, Singh had said earlier.

The CM also flagged off the ‘Run for Unity Marathon’ on the eve of the National Unity Day.

Organised by the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports, the unity run covered a distance of around 4 km.

“This run is a powerful reminder of our commitment to unity and harmony. Let every stride today reinforce our shared bond as one nation, one people. Jai Hind!” Singh said in a post on X.