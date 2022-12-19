Amid the FIFA world cup celebration, an elderly woman was reportedly shot dead in Manipur on December 19.

As per reports, a 50-year-old woman was shot dead and the body has been kept at Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Science (JNIMS).

Following the incident, the police arrested one identified as Khangenmben Devkanta.

The deceased has been identified as Salam Ningol Laishram Ongbi Ibetombi Devi who hailed from Singjmei Wangma Bheigyabati Leikai in Imphal East.

As per the victim's husband, the woman was holding a 2-year-old baby in her lap when she was shot.

Notably, two bullets were fired at their residence One passed through their wall while the other hit the woman.

Porompat police station has registered a case under FIR No. 342(12) 2022 PRT-PS u/s 302 IPC and 25 (1-C) Arms Act.

The victim was known to an Argentina fan and was celebrating the victory.

Meanwhile, locals suspect the residence was targeted since the shooter had earlier eloped with the woman's daughter, however, locals said that the matter was settled and the man married another woman.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

Earlier on November 20, the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mushalpur police station was injured in a firing incident in Assam’s Baksa district, while he was on his way to arrest one accused Robin Kalita.

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As per reports, the OC identified as Ananda Rabha sustained bullet injuries when he had gone to arrest Robin Kalita who was charged with allegations of child marriage.

The police officer was shot in the left leg with his service pistol when the accused managed to get grab the cop’s service pistol during a physical fight and shoot him.

The cop was rushed to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested the alleged bridegroom Robin Kalita, an accused in a child marriage incident.

An investigation is underway to ascertain whether the alleged bride’s family was also involved in the child marriage incident.