IMPHAL: Union Home Minister Amit Shah was seen doing door to door campaign against Manipur's former 'super cop' Brinda Thounaojam in the Yaiskul Assembly seat in Imphal East.

Brinda, who will be contesting on a JD(U) ticket, enjoys immense popularity among the youth and is being seen as a major threat by the BJP.

WHO IS TH BRINDA?

43-year-old Brinda became known after a high-profile case where she seized drugs worth over Rs. 27 crore in 2018 when she was the deputy chief of a narcotics unit in Manipur.

The Biren Singh government conferred a gallantry award on her the same year, but she later turned down the award as she accused him of helping in the acquittal of the main accused in the same drugs case.

Brinda has said that she takes it as a compliment that the BJP's sitting Minister needed the Union Home Minister to campaign against her.

She has also said that she wants to create an "impact" in the state assembly."

In 2016, she resigned from service citing discrimination and suspicion for being the daughter-in-law of RK Meghen - the leader of a banned militant group.

Her father-in-law headed an armed movement against the state but she served the Manipur police as an excellent officer on a crusade against drugs.

Brinda is contesting against BJP's incumbent MLA and current Manipur law minister Thokchom Satyabrata Singh on a JD(U) ticket.

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