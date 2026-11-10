The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended restrictions under the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) to retired government officials and individuals engaged or re-employed by state governments, following complaints of alleged misuse of official position during election periods.

The directions apply to poll-bound Manipur, Goa, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, according to a letter issued by the commission to the chief secretaries and chief electoral officers of the five states on November 9.

The move follows complaints that retired government employees, subsequently engaged by state governments in various capacities, have been calling meetings of officials involved in election-related duties during the enforcement of the MCC.

Under the revised directions, such individuals must maintain political neutrality and refrain from participating in election campaigns or canvassing for any political party or candidate. They are also prohibited from using their names, official designations or positions of authority to influence the electoral process or extend favour to any political party or individual.

The commission has further barred them from summoning election-related officers in constituencies or districts where polls have been announced for official discussions. They cannot hold meetings or conduct video conferences with such officials either.

The ECI has warned that any violation of these instructions, whether through an act or omission, will be viewed seriously. It has asked the respective state administrations to ensure strict compliance with the directions.

The commission also reiterated that MCC provisions extend beyond serving government employees to organisations, committees, corporations and commissions that receive full or partial government funding.

The restrictions are aimed at preventing individuals holding government-backed positions, including those re-employed after retirement, from influencing election officials or using their authority to affect the electoral process.