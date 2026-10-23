The All Manipur United Clubs’ Organisation (AMUCO), along with like-minded organisations, has unanimously decided to launch a series of democratic agitations from October 24, opposing any move to alter or disintegrate Manipur’s territorial integrity.

Addressing a press conference at the AMUCO office on October 23, its president Sorokhaibam Sanjoy alleged that the Government of India had been consistently attempting to undermine Manipur’s territorial integrity. He said the people of the state would resist any such move.

Sanjoy asserted that Manipur was a princely state before India’s Independence in 1947 and was not created by upgrading an autonomous district council, unlike some other states in the Northeast. He said the Centre should not consider creating another autonomous district council along community lines.

Questioning a meeting held on Wednesday between former Intelligence Bureau Special Director AK Mishra, Rajya Sabha member and retired Lieutenant General RP Kalita, and Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Mantripukhri, Sanjoy sought clarity on the purpose of the discussion.

“Conducting a meeting among those central officials and the chief minister at this juncture, without informing the public about its purpose, is very unfortunate,” he said.

He cautioned against any discussions or plans that could hurt the sentiments of the people of Manipur.

Sanjoy further alleged a mismatch between the words and actions of the state and central governments, arguing that the government was no longer functioning as a people’s government despite India being described as the world’s largest democracy.

The organisations supporting AMUCO include the All Manipur Women’s Voluntary Association (AMAWOVA), Poirei Leimarol Meira Paibi Apunba Manipur (PLMPAM), Committee on Human Rights (COHR) and Manipuri Students’ Federation (MSF).

AMUCO said the planned agitations would be democratic in nature and aimed at protecting Manipur’s territorial integrity. The organisation’s allegations regarding the Centre’s intentions and the purpose of the meeting have not been independently established.