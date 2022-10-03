Manipur Governor La Ganesan, who holds additional charge of West Bengal, was hospitalised in Chennai.

The Governor, who had arrived at MGM hospital in Chennai, complained of chest pain and is currently being observed.

Sources in the hospital said he is responding to treatment. "He had come here on a personal visit. He is doing good," a senior leader of the BJP, close to him, said.

On 22nd August 2021, he was appointed 17th Governor of Manipur by President of India Ram Nath Kovind.

He was sworn in as the 17th Governor of Manipur at the Darbar Hall of Raj Bhavan, Imphal on August 27, 2021.

He was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of Manipur High Court PV Sanjay Kumar.

Meanwhile, on 18 July 2022, Ganesan assumed the office of Governor of West Bengal, after the nomination of Jagdeep Dhankhar as a Vice-Presidential candidate by the NDA coalition.

"The President of India has been pleased to appoint La Ganesan, Governor of Manipur to discharge the functions of the Governor of West Bengal, in addition to his own duties from the date he assumes charge of the office of the Governor of West Bengal until regular arrangements are made," said a notification from the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Earlier he was criticized by the public for allegedly pushing Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri during the presentation ceremony of the Durand Cup for a better photo opportunity.