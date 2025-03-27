Assuring to improve connectivity from Andro to Imphal via Baruni Hill, MLA of Andro Constituency, Thounaojam Shyamkumar has declared to construct a road leading to Baruni Hill from Andro.

Shyamkumar announced this today when he came to worship during the Baruni Chingkaba festival (also known as the climbing of Mount Baruni).

On the Baruni Chingkaba Festival, which is believed to be the abode of Shiva Mahadeva or Nongpok Ningthou, many devotees from far-flung areas have visited the sacred site. This traditional festival is being observed on 28th day of the month of Lamta inthe Meitei calendar. For this year, it falls today. But owing to the ongoing crisis, it is being celebrated in a low key, conducting only the ritual ceremonies.



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Considering the historical and religious significance of Mount Baruni which falls under Andro constituency in Imphal East district, Shyamkumar assured to construct road from Andro to Baruni hill. He said that small portion of route from Andro to Baruni hill has started its construction however major portion are still in a deplorable condition. The construction will start soon and planning to complete before next year Baruni Chingkaba Festival.

Announcing that the infrastructural condition of the religious site at Baruni hill will be improved, he said that a temple for Chingu Mahadev also known as Nongpok Ningthou, will be constructed and will be completed before next year Baruni Chingkaba Festival. Above this, a public toilet will be constructed. This will help to preserve and promote the well-known religious place in Baruni Hill.

Shyamkumar expressed his message for the restoration of peace and normalcy in the state by grace of God.