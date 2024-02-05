An RTI reply in Manipur has stated that the controversial Anglo-Kuki Centenary War Centenary Gate is an illegal construction.

The RTI reply, dated January 30 came, in at the query of Republican Party of India (RPI) leader Maheshwar Thounaojam who sought information on the gate.

In the reply to the RTI, the Public Works Department has stated that the no order or permission was granted for construction of Anglo-Kuki Centenary Gate. This essentially means the Manipur government's Public Works Department is calling the gate an illegal construction.

The RTI reply further stated that a letter was given to the Deputy Commissioner of Churachandpur on December 19, 2022, for removal of advertisement hoardings, signboards, banners, statues along the National Highways by the Public Works Department.

The Anglo-Kuki Centenary War Centenary Gate is located at National Highway No 2 in Manipur's Churachandpur district.

The gate has been embroiled in controversy ever since the ethnic violence broke out on May 3 last year. During the initial phase of the violence, it has been claimed by certain factions that the gate had been burnt by armed miscreants. However those claims were found to be untrue.

The gate, located at Leisang village, had been built to mark commemorate the 1917-'19 Anglo-Kuki war. However, the veracity of the war itself has been questioned sometimes. Interestingly, reports had come out last year that the Union Home Ministry, in response to a RTI query, had stated that there is no record or details available regarding the Anglo-Kuki War in Manipur.