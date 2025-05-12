Manipur has announced Rs 10 lakh in financial aid for the family of BSF constable Deepak Chimngakham, who was killed in a drone strike launched from Pakistan along the Indo-Pak border on May 10.

The 25-year-old soldier from Imphal East was stationed at the Kharkhola Border Outpost with the 7th Battalion of the Border Security Force when the attack occurred.

The ex gratia payment will be provided under the Major Laishram Jyotin Singh Ashok Chakra (P) Scheme, which supports the families of personnel who die in the line of duty.

A wreath-laying ceremony is scheduled for May 13 at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport in Imphal, where state officials and security forces will pay tribute.