Manipur announces Rs 10 lakh ex gratia after Meitei man shot dead in Churachandpur

The Manipur government has announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of a 29-year-old Meitei man who was shot dead by suspected Kuki militants in Churachandpur district, officials said on Friday.

The victim, identified as Mayanglambam Rishikanta Singh, was abducted along with his fiancée from their residence in the Tuibong area of Churachandpur on January 21.



According to officials, Singh was later shot dead, and his body was recovered from near Natjang later that night. His fiancée, who belongs to the Kuki community, was released unharmed.

In a statement issued by Commissioner (Home) N Ashok Kumar, the state government expressed deep grief over the incident and announced the ex gratia assistance to the bereaved family. The government reiterated its commitment to providing support to the victim’s family and ensuring that those responsible are brought to justice.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla had earlier stated that the case would be handed over to the National Investigation Agency for a thorough probe, given the serious nature of the crime and its wider implications for law and order in the state.

The killing has once again highlighted the fragile security situation in Manipur, where ethnic tensions have led to a series of violent incidents over the past months. Security forces have intensified operations in sensitive areas, while authorities have appealed for calm and cooperation from all sections of society.