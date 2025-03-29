The Manipur government has announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for any credible information leading to the safe return of 20-year-old Luwangthem Mukesh, who went missing on March 16.

Mukesh, son of L. Gyanendra Das of Keishampat Leimajam Leikai, Imphal West, was last seen in suspicious circumstances, prompting authorities to launch an extensive search operation.

The case has been registered under FIR No. 90(3)2025 at Imphal Police Station under sections 140(1)/142/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Acting swiftly, Manipur Police, along with the Assam Rifles and other security forces, have been conducting joint search and rescue operations across suspected areas in Bishnupur, Churachandpur, Noney, and other parts of the state.



Also Read: Amit Shah: Prez rule imposed at "appropriate time", situation nearing normalcy

The operations involve advanced technical data analysis and intelligence gathering to trace Mukesh's whereabouts.

Appealing to the public for assistance, the state government has urged citizens to come forward with any relevant information that could help locate the missing youth.

As an incentive, a reward of Rs 10 lakh has been announced for any informant providing reliable leads that result in Mukesh’s safe return.

Authorities have assured that any information shared will be treated with utmost confidentiality. Citizens with useful details are encouraged to contact the nearest police station or designated helplines.