IMPHAL: Another non-regulated financial organization collapsed in Manipur. A Chit-fund firm Lamjingba group allegedly duped thousands of investors promising them to pay monthly interest of the principle amount.

Reportedly, the Chit-firm fund duped atleast 15,000 investors and promised them to pay an interest of 3% monthly interest of their investment.

However, since last few months, the group failed to pay the promised to its investors.

The investors today gathered to strategize their next action against the firm.