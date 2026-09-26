Manipur: ANSAM condemns killing of two Naga civilians in Senapati, seeks action against those responsible

The All Naga Students' Association, Manipur (ANSAM) on Saturday, September 26 condemned the killing of two Naga civilians in Kalenjang area of Senapati district and called for an immediate investigation into the incident.

According to ANSAM, the two civilians were killed and two others critically injured in an attack at Kalenjang, near Taphou Naga village, at around 3 pm on September 26. Police and other reports identified the deceased as Rocky Mao of Chowainamei village and Kumar Poumai of Laii Shirafii village.

ANSAM alleged that the attack was carried out by armed Kuki groups operating under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) arrangement with the Centre. The allegation has not been independently established.

The incident took place on the day Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand visited Senapati to attend the Silver Jubilee celebrations of Don Bosco College (Autonomous), Maram, as the chief guest, ANSAM said.

The student body linked the latest incident to the killing of four Tangkhul Naga civilians at Pilong in Kamjong district on September 24. Police have said armed individuals suspected to have come from across the India-Myanmar border were behind the Pilong attack.

The United Naga Council (UNC) had announced the suspension of its economic blockade from 6 pm on September 26 following tripartite talks involving the Centre, the Manipur government and Naga civil society organisations in Guwahati.

ANSAM said the latest killings had raised concerns over the security of Naga civilians and called for immediate government intervention. It demanded an independent investigation, identification and prosecution of those responsible, and measures to strengthen the security of civilians in Naga-inhabited areas.

"No political grievance can ever justify the taking of innocent civilian lives," ANSAM said in its statement.

The organisation expressed solidarity with the bereaved families and the Mao and Poumai communities. It also offered condolences to the families of Rocky Mao and Kumar Poumai and wished for the speedy recovery of Ashiho Sani and Adani Manio, who were injured in the attack.

ANSAM had, a day earlier, also raised concerns over attacks on Naga civilians and alleged administrative inaction following the killing of four Tangkhul civilians at Pilong.