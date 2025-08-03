Manipur: ANSAM reaffirm commitment to peace, demand urgent resolution to framework agreement

Marking the 10th anniversary of the historic Framework Agreement signed on August 3, 2015, between the Government of India (GoI) and the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN), theAll Naga Students’ Association, Manipur (ANSAM) have reiterated their support for the peace process while expressing deep concern over the prolonged delay in achieving a final, tangible resolution.

The agreement, ceremoniously signed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders at the official residence of the PM in New Delhi, had raised high hopes among the Nagas for a logical and early settlement to the long-standing Indo-Naga political issue. A decade later, those hopes remain unfulfilled, raising pressing questions about the sincerity and political will of the Indian leadership.

In a strongly worded statement, the All Naga Students’ Association, Manipur (ANSAM) commended past efforts by Indian leadership, notably former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who, in 2002, officially recognized the “unique history and situation of the Nagas.” This recognition marked a watershed moment in the peace process, acknowledging that the Naga struggle is political in nature, not a mere law and order issue, and that Nagas were never part of the Indian Union or Myanmar by consent or conquest.

ANSAM highlighted that the Naga people have remained committed to peace and resolution through dialogue, putting faith in successive governments at the Centre. However, the organization condemned what it described as the “delaying tactics and misplaced behavior” of the current government, demanding that the Framework Agreement be honored in both letter and spirit.

“The GoI must expedite the stalled peace process and bring it to a logical conclusion, respecting the core principles agreed upon in the Framework Agreement,” the Association stated.

ANSAM emphasized that it was India’s realization of the political character of the Naga issue that paved the way for formal negotiations, and after 28 years of continuous talks, a resolution must recognize the Naga flag, constitution, and integration as inalienable rights of the Naga people.

The Association further called upon all Nagas residing in contiguous Naga-inhabited areas to remain vigilant, united, and committed in their collective journey for securing their rightful place based on historical and political rights.