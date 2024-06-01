The government of Manipur, in response to the devastation caused by Cyclone Remal, has taken decisive steps to streamline relief efforts and address the grievances of flood-affected communities.

Under the directive of the Chief Secretary on May 30, a structured mechanism has been established, appointing nodal officers for affected subdivisions and relief camps. These officers will oversee grievance redressal, coordinate with authorities, and ensure efficient rescue and rehabilitation.

In affected subdivisions, designated nodal officers will be responsible for regular visits, addressing resident grievances, and coordinating with the 24x7 Control Room and relevant authorities. Similar directives will be issued by other affected Deputy Commissioners.

Similarly, in relief camps, appointed nodal officers will oversee operations, address resident grievances, and coordinate with authorities for necessary action.

To ensure prompt and coordinated action across departments, jurisdiction-wise departmental teams have been formed. These teams will work in tandem with the Control Room, addressing grievances and coordinating relief efforts.

Furthermore, a Coordination Committee, headed by the Chief Secretary, has been constituted to supervise and coordinate overall rescue, relief, and rehabilitation efforts. The committee comprises high-ranking officials from various departments to ensure effective collaboration and swift action.

Respective Administrative Secretaries and Heads of Departments will personally monitor their department's activities, providing daily reports to the Chief Secretary for effective oversight.

With these measures in place, the Government of Manipur aims to enhance coordination and expedite relief efforts for the benefit of flood-affected communities.