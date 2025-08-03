Manipur approves new secretariat police station, 12 SDPO posts to bolster district policing

Manipur government has approved the establishment of a new Secretariat Police Station at Mantripukhri, alongside the creation of 12 new Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) posts in both new and existing districts.

The decision, based on a proposal by the Manipur Police Department, reflects a strategic approach to improving security infrastructure amid growing administrative and operational demands—especially with the imminent relocation of the State Civil Secretariat and Police Headquarters to Mantripukhri.

The upcoming Secretariat Police Station will cater not only to the Secretariat and Police HQ, but also to several high-value institutions in the area, including the Manipur High Court, the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), and the Forest Office Complex. The establishment of this dedicated police station is aimed at providing comprehensive law enforcement coverage in the new capital complex.

Further bolstering the plan, a new SDPO (New Capital Complex) post has been approved under Imphal East District to oversee both the proposed Secretariat Police Station and the existing Heingang Police Station, thereby ensuring seamless command, improved coordination, and faster response mechanisms in law and order situations.

The creation of 11 additional SDPO posts across Manipur targets longstanding structural gaps in police supervision, particularly in newly created districts where only one SDPO post was previously sanctioned. The expansion comes as a timely response to mounting administrative challenges, insufficient crime investigation oversight, and increasing security demands in border and hill districts.

New SDPO Posts by District:

A. Newly Created Districts

Kangpokpi: SDPO/Kangpokpi, SDPO/Sapermeina, SDPO/New Keithelmanbi

Tengnoupal: SDPO/Tengnoupal

Kamjong: SDPO/Kasom Khullen, SDPO/Kamjong

Pherzawl: SDPO/Parbung

Noney: SDPO/Noney

B. Existing Districts

Imphal East: SDPO/New Capital Complex

Chandel: SDPO/Chakpikarong

Churachandpur: SDPO/Singhat

Tamenglong: SDPO/Tamei

Each SDPO post has been strategically mapped to key subdivisions to ensure tighter supervision, more accessible policing, and better public service delivery in both remote and sensitive regions.



In alignment with the government’s commitment to fiscal prudence, the new SDPO posts will be created by reassigning existing Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)/Assistant Commandant posts within the sanctioned strength of the Manipur Police Department. Similarly, the Officer-in-Charge (OC) post for the Secretariat Police Station will be formed by converting one of the existing Inspector posts. This move ensures optimal use of manpower without placing additional financial pressure on the state.

Expected Impact

Authorities believe this structural enhancement will have a transformative impact on the state’s policing capabilities by ensuring:

Improved command and control over police units, especially in underserved areas

Better investigative supervision and follow-up

Enhanced border security in vulnerable regions like Tengnoupal and Kamjong

Rapid and coordinated law and order response

Cost-effective deployment of existing personnel

The Manipur government reiterated its dedication to modernising police infrastructure in a sustainable, efficient, and citizen-centric manner. The establishment of the Secretariat Police Station and the newly sanctioned SDPO positions are seen as major steps forward in reshaping the law enforcement architecture of the state.