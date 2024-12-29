The Manipur government has approved financial assistance of Rs 30,000 to families of deceased displaced persons to help cover last rites and funeral expenses. The decision was made during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on December 28.

The relief measure is part of the government’s efforts to provide support to families affected by ongoing challenges in the state.

The meeting also focused on key policy initiatives, including the implementation of the Manipur Vehicle Scrapping Policy, 2024, and the Viability Gap Funding (VGF) scheme for flights operated by Alliance Air. Both measures are aimed at improving infrastructure and connectivity in the state.

In addition, the cabinet approved land allocation for major projects, including an MST bus terminus in Moreh and the construction of a new Manipur Police Headquarters complex in Mantripukhri.

The cabinet also resolved to hand over the case of Laishram Kamalbabu, missing since November 25, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Kamalbabu, a supervisor with the Military Engineering Services, was last seen entering the 57 Mountain Division in Leimakhong.