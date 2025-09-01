Manipur: Arambai Tenggol backs Tamil Nadu Governor’s warning on illegal immigration, demands NRC

Arambai Tenggol, a Meitei group in Manipur, has expressed full support for the recent remarks made by Ravindra Narayana Ravi, Governor of Tamil Nadu, on the infiltration of illegal immigrants into the North Eastern states, particularly Manipur.

Highlighting the severity of the situation, Ravi stated that illegal immigration from Bangladesh and Myanmar is not merely driven by economic aspirations but represents a strategic attempt to destabilise India and potentially recreate conditions akin to a partition. Arambai Tenggol echoed this concern, noting the wide-ranging impact of illegal settlers on the state’s socio-political and economic fabric.

According to the organisation, illegal immigrants have been encroaching on reserved forest lands, occupying property illegally, and engaging in activities such as poppy cultivation to fund terror operations. The group also pointed to the emergence of Kuki narco-terrorist factions, advocating for a separate nation called “Zalengam,” as a direct consequence of this infiltration, posing a threat to national security and the territorial integrity of India.



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Arambai Tenggol has urged the immediate implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Manipur to identify and deport illegal immigrants, emphasising that such measures are critical for maintaining demographic balance and safeguarding national security. The organisation also called for stricter border fencing and other robust mechanisms to prevent further illegal entry into the state.

Laishram Robason, Control Room Operator of Arambai Tenggol, said, “The statement by Ravi is a wake-up call. The central and state governments must take urgent steps to strengthen border security and address this issue before it escalates any further. Arambai Tenggol stands committed to supporting efforts that protect the integrity and future of Manipur and India.”

The remarks have sparked discussions on the urgent need for policy action in the North East, with organisations and political leaders emphasising coordinated efforts to secure the region against illegal immigration and related threats.