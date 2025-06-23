Manipur: Arambai Tenggol leader arrested in murder of differently abled man

A key leader of the Meitei group Arambai Tenggol (AT) has been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of a differently abled man in Manipur’s Imphal West district, police confirmed on Monday.

The accused, Longjam Khaba Singh (35), a resident of Yumnam Huidrom Thiyam Leishangkhong, was apprehended on Sunday from Mongsangei Makha Leikai near the Puthiba Laibung Complex. Police have identified him as the prime suspect in the killing of Md Chesam Abdul Kadir of Paobitek Mayai Leikai.



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Kadir had gone missing on the night of June 11. Following an intensive search, his body was discovered buried at Samurou Naorem on June 17. The remains were exhumed in the presence of an executive magistrate, a forensic team, and the victim's family.

So far, ten individuals — including seven members of Arambai Tenggol — have been arrested in the case. A criminal case has been registered, and a detailed investigation is underway.

The murder has triggered widespread outrage and condemnation from several Muslim organisations in the Imphal Valley, who have called for justice and accountability.