The Arambai Tenggol organisation has publicly acknowledged Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla for their efforts to restore peace and stability in the northeastern state.

In a press statement released today, March 2, the group expressed "heartfelt applause" to Shah for his "unwavering commitment to fostering peace and stability in Manipur," noting that "his leadership has been pivotal during these challenging times."

The statement, signed by Public Relations Officer Robin Mangang Khwairakpam, also thanked Governor Bhalla, whose "prompt actions and assurances during the recent meeting with the Arambai Tenggol have instilled a renewed sense of hope among the citizens."

The organisation highlighted infrastructure developments, particularly praising the decision to open two National Highways that will enhance connectivity in the region.

Security measures along Manipur's border with Myanmar were also commended, with the group noting the "swift progress in completing the fencing work" which they described as "crucial in safeguarding our territory and enhancing security."

The statement reinforced Arambai Tenggol's support for anti-drug trafficking initiatives, stating they "wholeheartedly support the Governor's strong stance against drug trafficking and his vision to make Manipur a drug-free state."

Concluding their statement, the organisation pledged continued support for peace-building efforts: "The Arambai Tenggol is fully committed to supporting all initiatives that promote normalcy in Manipur. We believe that through collaborative efforts, we can work towards a peaceful and developed Manipur that reflects the aspirations of all its residents."