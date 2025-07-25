Arambai Tenggol backs Manipur government’s crackdown on illegal immigration

Socio-cultural organisation, Arambai Tenggol has extended full support to the Manipur government’s recent memorandum targeting the issue of illegal immigration. The organisation described the state’s stance as a “decisive step forward” in safeguarding the demographic integrity and cultural identity of the indigenous communities of Manipur.

In a statement dated July 23, 2025, Arambai Tenggol hailed the government’s proactive intervention, noting that the unchecked surge in illegal immigration has placed the state—and its native people—at a critical juncture. The memorandum (No. H-802/19/2021-HD-HD) was lauded as a landmark directive that addresses a long-standing concern shared widely across the region.

“For many years, we have advocated for stringent measures like the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and similar legal frameworks,” the group said, emphasizing the urgent need to curb the persistent influx of illegal immigrants into Manipur. They described the memorandum as not just a bureaucratic move but a vital response to an escalating threat against national security and regional stability.

The organization pledged to collaborate with government agencies, provide local insights, and mobilize resources to detect and deport illegal immigrants. “Our aim is to create an environment where law and order prevail, and the rights of every bonafide resident are protected,” the statement added.

Expressing strong faith in both the state and central governments, Arambai Tenggol asserted that this memorandum should be seen as the beginning of a broader, long-term effort to address illegal immigration across the country. They urged the government to carry forward this momentum with the same energy and resolve in the national interest.

The statement has stirred fresh political and public debate in Manipur, reinforcing calls for sustained and transparent action to defend the state’s demographic balance and cultural heritage.