Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced on microblogging site X that Arjuna Awardee 2023, Naorem Roshibina Devi, visited his residential office, leaving the state filled with pride and hope for her continued success.

On January 9, the talented Wushu athlete received the prestigious Arjuna Award for 2023, a testament to her dedication and outstanding achievements in the field. Chief Minister N Biren Singh took to social media to express his congratulations and admiration for Roshibina's contributions to Indian sports.

"Naorem Roshibina Devi has lifted our spirits and filled our hearts with immense pride. Hoping that she continues to climb greater heights by bringing further laurels for the nation and the state. Wishing her all the best for a bright future ahead," the Chief Minister shared in his recent post.

Born on December 30, 2000, Roshibina Devi has carved a niche for herself in Indian Wushu, particularly in the Sanda division. Her journey is marked by exceptional achievements at both national and international levels.

At the 9th Asian Junior Wushu Championships in Gumi, South Korea, she showcased her prowess and clinched the gold medal, leaving an indelible mark on the international stage.

In the 2018 Asian Games, competing in the Women's Sanda 60 kg event, Roshibina secured a medal by defeating Mubashra Akhtar of Pakistan in the quarter-finals. Her stellar performance against a formidable opponent, Cai Yingying of China, earned her a joint bronze medal in the semi-finals.

The pinnacle of her success came in September 2023 at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. Roshibina claimed the silver medal in the women's 60kg Wushu Sanda category, showcasing her resilience and skill against tough competition from Wu Xiaowei of China.

The Chief Minister commended Roshibina for proving the mettle of Manipur's athletes on the global stage. "You have proved the mettle of our state athletes with your hard work and dedication. Best wishes for your endeavors ahead," he stated in his congratulatory post.