Unknown armed miscreants threatened a reporter of a Manipur based media outlet for publishing a particular news. The journalists’ fraternity urged government to taken action against those involved within five days.

A group of around 10 armed miscreants allegedly threatened a reporter of Imphal Times, Khumanthem Dhanachandra on May 9. The unidentified miscreants allegedly in a combat dress with sophisticated weapons had come to the residence of said reporter situated at Naoremthong under Imphal West district. The team had arrived at around 8.45 pm of May 9. As the reporter was not at his home at that time, the armed group had warned to his family members instead.

Taking the incident as a matter of grave concern, All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union (AMWJU) and Editors’ Guild Manipur (EGM) convened an emergency meeting yesterday. The organisations jointly condemned the incident and urged the state government to take up legal action against the culprits involved within five days.

In a joint statement issued by AMWJU and EGM has stated that a group of heavily armed miscreants went to the residence of Imphal Times reporter Khumanthem Dhanachandra on May 9 around 8.45 pm and intimidated him. Dhanachandra is a member of AMWJU RTI Cell.

The armed miscreants who came in three vehicles had asked Dhanachandra to meet them at a particular place in Imphal West at 10 am yesterday, May 10, it added while claiming the incident was an act to silence the media which is very unfortunate and highly condemnable.

EGM and AMWJU take the incident very seriously. All the concerned authorities should take appropriate legal action against those involved in threatening the reporter. They will launched strong agitation if their demand is not materialise within five days, it demanded.

The release also urged not to threaten media person in future and respect code of conduct and local adjustments of AMWJU. Anyone or any group who are dissatisfied or displeased with a certain news story can always contact the media firm or editor concerned or AMWJU and EGM to solve the matter.