Six suspected insurgents on Janaury 15 opened fire at the residence of an advocate and a party presidential candidate of Manipur People’s Party (MPP) at Basikhong Makha Leikai in Imphal district.

The MPP presidential election candidate has been identified as Ningolbam Ojit Meitei (62).According to reports, rebels fired at least two rounds in the air. However, after the incident, they fled from the scene.

This is the second time that the armed men attacked the house of Ojit, sources added. Meanwhile, officials stated that one emptied case of a 9 mm pistol was recovered at the gate of N Ojit.

Police said that further investigation is underway and details will be revealed once the investigation is over.

Earlier on November 2021, The Commanding Officer of an Assam Rifles unit, along with his wife, son and four other jawans were killed in a militant attack in the Singhat sub-division of Manipur's Churachandpur district. The deceased jawans were been identified as Suman Swargiary, Khatnei Konyak, RP Meena and Shyamal Das.

The incident took place near Sehken village when insurgents ambushed their convoy, an official statement by the Assam Rifles said. The scene of the ambush, which falls under the limits of the Behiang police station, is not far from the Indo-Myanmar border.