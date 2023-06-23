Armed miscreants were engaged in a gunfight with security forces at N. Boljang village, located in the Kangchup Geljang Sub Division of Saitu Assembly Constituency in Kangpokpi district. The incident occurred on the morning of June 22, adding to the ongoing violence that has plagued the peripheral areas of Manipur.

The miscreants unleashed unprovoked gunfire on Tangnaum village, previously known as Haraothel. During the attack, an Indian Army jawan was injured and subsequently evacuated to the Military Hospital at Leimakhong for medical treatment.

Within a span of just one and a half hours following the Tangnaum village attack, another village anmed Mongneljang, located in the Saikul Sub Division of Kangpokpi District, also came under attack from suspected armed miscreants. The assailants targeted the village at approximately 7:30 pm, escalating the level of violence in the region.

In the early morning hours of June 22, N. Boljang village, Kangchup Geljang Sub Division, witnessed a fierce gunfight between suspected miscreants and the 44 Assam Rifles. Contradicting certain news reports, the village chief, Thanglun Haokip, clarified that the attackers were heavily armed . The confrontation resulted in injuries to two jawans who were on duty at the village's UJB School. Haokip lamented the damage inflicted upon the school and shared that his own house had been struck by several bullets. However, he expressed relief that all villagers remained safe and unharmed.

The official Twitter handle of the Indian Army confirmed that the injured soldiers were in stable condition and would soon rejoin their comrades at the Company Operating Base.

Reliable sources indicated that security forces responded to the miscreants attack at N. Boljang village with calibrated precision, managing to neutralize some of the assailants and inflict injuries upon several others. Notably, an INSAS Light Machine Gun was recovered just a few meters away from the village's UJB School. The miscreants attempted to escape towards a deep gorge located between N. Boljang and Kangchup Makhom, prompting a fierce gunfight between them and the Assam Rifles.

While five armed miscreants were apprehended by the security forces, they were forcefully snatched away by a large mob, primarily comprising Meira Paibis.

To address the dire situation faced by Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) affected by the ongoing violence, the Committee on Tribals Unity Sadar Hills (COTU) organized a public meeting on June 23 at Kangpokpi district headquarters. Village chiefs, civil society organization leaders, and student body representatives convened to discuss the proposed plan of constructing prefabricated houses for the IDPs. Following lengthy deliberations, it was unanimously resolved that the prefabricated houses should only be constructed in the affected areas, ensuring the provision of security forces to enhance the safety and well-being of the IDPs.

During the meeting, Reverend K. Sitlhou, the spokesperson for COTU, strongly condemned the alleged misleading report published by certain Manipur media outlets. He urged the concerned authorities to take appropriate action against these media houses, emphasizing the detrimental impact of one-sided and false reporting on community relations, violence escalation, and increased hatred.