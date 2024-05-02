Unidentified armed miscreants reportedly looted the State Bank of India (SBI) branch situated in K. Salbung village, Churachandpur on May 2.

According to credible sources, the robbery took place around 2 pm. Reports indicate that approximately four assailants wielding weapons stormed into the bank premises.

During the heist, one round was fired, and an estimated sum of Rupees 20 lakhs was stolen. Authorities are currently investigating the matter. More details awaited.