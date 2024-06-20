Suspected armed miscreants set ablaze a police check post located at Leingangpokpi in Manipur's Jiribam district late on June 19. The incident which occurred around 10:20 pm, escalated quickly as police reinforcements rushing to the scene were ambushed by the attackers leading to a fierce exchange of gunfire.

The check post, crucial for maintaining security in the region, is approximately 6 km from the Jiribam district police station and sits on the border between Jiribam and Tamenglong districts. Upon receiving reports of the check post being engulfed in flames, additional police units mobilized, only to be met with unexpected resistance from the assailants.

During the ensuing confrontation, both sides exchanged gunfire for an extended period. A fire tender dispatched to extinguish the blaze was also targeted by bullets.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.