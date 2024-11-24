A violent confrontation erupted in Manipur's Kangpokpi district when armed poppy cultivators allegedly confronted police and local volunteers during an anti-narcotics operation, highlighting escalating tensions in the region's fight against illegal drug cultivation.

The incident occurred on November 20 at approximately 11:30 am, when members of the Makhan Village, accompanied by the Additional Superintendent of Police Kangpokpi and over 30 police personnel, attempted to destroy illegal poppy plantations.

"The planters wielding guns and weapons rushed devilishly to the volunteers and the police team," stated the Makhan Village Authority in their official press release. The confrontation resulted in the destruction of equipment meant for destroying poppy plants, forcing both police and volunteers to retreat.

The Makhan Village Authority expressed particular concern about the police response to the situation. "The Additional SP Kangpokpi and his team literally running away from the hooligans was a complete mockery of their arms and uniform," the statement noted.

The village volunteers were present on dual missions - guiding police through difficult terrain and showing support for the state government's "War on Drugs" campaign. The incident occurred despite prior communication with the Superintendent of Police, Kangpokpi.

The Makhan Village Authority has issued an ultimatum to the government, demanding action within four days. "We give the Government a period of 4 (four) days... to destroy the poppy plants from our Makhan Liangmai Naga land and arrest those Kuki poppy cartel groups," the statement declared, warning of potential democratic protests including transport disruptions if their demands are not met.