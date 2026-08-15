Manipur: Arms, ammunition recovered from Sehken-Khuga Dam area ahead of Independence Day
Security forces recovered arms, ammunition and communication equipment from the Sehken-Khuga Dam area in Churachandpur on 14 August. The seizure came amid heightened security arrangements in the district ahead of Independence Day.
- A 1st IRB patrol recovered the items during area domination
- Recovered weapons included a single-barrel firearm, SMC carbine and .32 pistol
- Personnel also found six live rounds and two Baofeng radio sets
Security forces recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from the Sehken-Khuga Dam area of Churachandpur district on August 14 during intensified security measures ahead of the 80th Independence Day celebrations.
A patrolling party of the 1st Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) recovered the weapons and other items during an area patrol.
The recovered items include one locally made single-barrel firearm, one locally made SMC carbine and one locally made .32 pistol.
Security personnel also recovered six live rounds of .32 ammunition, two Baofeng hand-held radio sets and one improvised mortar (Pumpi).
The recovery comes amid heightened security arrangements in the district ahead of Independence Day. Further details regarding the ownership of the recovered weapons and any arrests, if made, were not immediately available.
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