Manipur: Arms, ammunition recovered from Sehken-Khuga Dam area ahead of Independence Day

Security forces recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from the Sehken-Khuga Dam area of Churachandpur district on August 14 during intensified security measures ahead of the 80th Independence Day celebrations.

A patrolling party of the 1st Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) recovered the weapons and other items during an area patrol.

The recovered items include one locally made single-barrel firearm, one locally made SMC carbine and one locally made .32 pistol.

Security personnel also recovered six live rounds of .32 ammunition, two Baofeng hand-held radio sets and one improvised mortar (Pumpi).

The recovery comes amid heightened security arrangements in the district ahead of Independence Day. Further details regarding the ownership of the recovered weapons and any arrests, if made, were not immediately available.