Manipur: Arms cache recovered in joint operation along Chandel border area

A joint operation by Chandel Police and Assam Rifles led to the recovery of a hidden cache of weapons and war-like stores from an area between Border Pillars 53 and 54 under Molcham Police Station in Chandel district on September 12.

The recovered cache included four single-barrel guns, three carbines, three Pompis, two .22 rifles and two Lathod guns.

Security personnel also recovered three carbine magazines, five rounds of 7.62 ammunition, five detonators, two .22 ammunition rounds, two No. 36 grenades and two IEDs.

The recovery was made during the joint operation based on inputs regarding the presence of a concealed cache in the border area.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the origin of the weapons and ammunition and identify those responsible for concealing the cache.