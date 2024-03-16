The Election Commission of India announced the poll schedule for the 18th General Election to Lok Sabha, 2024 on March 16.

Following this, the law & order situation in Thoubal and Kangpokpi District was reviewed.

Further, the District Magistrate in Thoubal, A. Subhash Singh, has directed all licensed arms holders to deposit their arms at the nearest police stations.

This measure is to prevent any untoward incidents during the elections. The licensed arms will be kept in the safe custody of police stations in the jurisdiction of the license holder's residence.

The last date to deposit these arms is March 23.



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Failure to comply will result in confiscation of the arms & ammunition by the District Police Administration. The issuance of new arms licenses and the application process for the same have been suspended.

Appeals against this order can be submitted in written form to the District Magistrate by March 20 during office hours.

On the otherhand, concerns have been raised about potential breaches of the peace in Kangpokpi District due to the public carrying firearms and other weapons during the election period.

Therefore, District Magistrate, Mahesh Chaudhari, has prohibited the possession and carrying of firearms by Arms License holders in Kangpokpi District until the elections conclude.

The Police Stations in Kangpokpi District have been instructed to ensure compliance and arms license holders must deposit their weapons at the nearest Police Station.

Meanwhile, Nationalised/Private Banks and registered sports persons with the National Rifle Association are exempt from this order.

However, they must obtain individual exemption orders.