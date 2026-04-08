Manipur: Arms, narcotics seized as security forces arrest 3 suspected UNKA cadres after Bishnupur explosion

A coordinated security operation in Manipur has led to the arrest of three suspected militants and recovery of arms and narcotics following a deadly explosion in Bishnupur district that triggered widespread protests across the state’s valley regions.

According to a statement issued by the Manipur Police, an explosion occurred in the early hours of April 7 at around 1:00 am at Tronglaobi Awang Leikai under Moirang Police Station in Bishnupur district. The blast took place inside the residence of one Oinam Mangalngamba Singh following what authorities described as an unprovoked attack by unidentified armed miscreants.

Two minors died due to bomb-related injuries, while their mother sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment.

In response to the incident, large-scale combing and search operations were launched across sensitive areas, particularly in neighbouring Churachandpur district. The operations involved joint teams of state police, the Assam Rifles, and the Central Reserve Police Force.

During these operations, three individuals suspected to be cadres of the United Kuki National Army were apprehended. The arrested persons have been identified as Jampao Kuki, Sasang, and Paulallem Vaiphai.

Security forces recovered a cache of arms and other materials from their possession, including one AK-47 rifle with a magazine and 25 rounds, a pistol with two magazines and 15 rounds, cash amounting to ₹20,100, and two sacks of suspected narcotic contraband believed to be raw opium weighing approximately 21.19 kg.

In a separate operation conducted in the Molphei Tampak area of Churachandpur, additional arms and equipment were recovered. These included an MP-9 automatic rifle, a pistol with a magazine, two Lethode tubes, a locally made cannon (Pumpi), and five 70 mm cartridges.

The Tronglaobi incident led to protests in several valley districts, with demonstrators staging road blockades in multiple locations. Security forces later brought the situation under control through coordinated deployments.

Authorities confirmed that flag marches and area domination patrols were conducted across Imphal, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Churachandpur districts to maintain law and order and prevent further escalation.

Investigations into the attack are ongoing, and officials stated that the involvement of the arrested individuals in the Tronglaobi incident will be established following due inquiry.