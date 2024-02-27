Combined forces of the Assam Rifles and Manipur Police recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during routine search operations at Sabungkhok Khunao Chanung ridge in Imphal East district, police said on Tuesday.

The recovered items, which were found on Monday, included three improvised long-range mortar, two empty cases of improvised long-range mortar, three live rounds of mortar, a 9mm pistol along with magazine, three live grenades, one live two-inch mortar round, one 12 bore single barrel gun and 12 live bore rounds.

Meanwhile, Imphal East district witnessed trouble today evening as a gun battle broke out allegedly between armed groups and security guards of an additional SP at around 6.50 pm.

The firing took place in the Wangkhei area of Imphal East. Cross firing is said to be near the residence of Additional SP in the Wakhei Area of Imphal East.

The situation has reportedly been brought under control after security personnel reached the spot later in the evening.

Manipur has been rocked by ethnic violence since May last year and over 180 people were killed.

The violence erupted on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.