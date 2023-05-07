Army and Assam Rifles have been relentlessly working for the past 96 hours to restore peace and rescue civilians across all communities in Churachandpur, and their efforts have paid off. No major violence has been reported, and the curfew has been relaxed for three hours from 7-10 am on May 7. This comes as a ray of hope for the residents of Churachandpur, who have been living in fear and uncertainty for the past few days.

The Army and Assam Rifles have deployed 120-125 columns to curb violence and restore normalcy in the region. In the past 24 hours, the Army has significantly enhanced surveillance efforts through aerial surveillance, movement of UAVs, and redeployment of Army helicopters within the Imphal Valley.

So far, a total of 23,000 civilians have been rescued and moved to military garrisons and operating bases. The Nagaland Government and Assam Rifles have also evacuated Naga students and locals from Imphal in a meticulously planned and executed multi-agency rescue operation led by a Brigadier from the Kohima-based Assam Rifles IGAR HQ. The safe evacuation process that commenced on May 6 has been completed on May 7, and a total of 676 Naga civilians were safely brought to their loved ones on May 7 afternoon.