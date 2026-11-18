An Army captain and a sepoy died, while two other personnel were injured after an armoured vehicle carrying personnel of the 8th Bihar Regiment plunged into the Itam river in Manipur's Imphal East district on November 18, officials said.

The incident occurred around 2 pm at Lamlai Challou, when the military vehicle fell into the river and remained submerged for some time.

The injured personnel were rushed to BABINA Hospital for treatment, where Captain Hanuman Ram, 29, succumbed to his injuries. Another soldier, Sepoy Mali Jayesh Himmat, 24, also died at the hospital, according to reports.

The two other injured personnel have been identified as Sepoy Rakesh Sarpate, 37, and Agniveer Akhilesh Kumar Shah, 19. They were earlier reported to be in serious condition.

Further details about the circumstances leading to the accident were not immediately available.