The Indian Army organised a sports equipment distribution event at Kangla Sangomsang, Imphal East district, on February 2, as part of its commitment to youth development and community engagement.

Conducted under Operation Sadbhavana, the initiative was undertaken in response to local requests, aiming to promote sportsmanship and physical fitness among the youth.

A wide range of high-quality sports equipment, including basketball, football, cricket, volleyball, kickboxing, badminton, chess and carrom board was distributed during the event.

Aheibam Ibombi Singh, the Village Chief of Kangla Sangomsang and Longjam Baleshwor President, NETA received the items on behalf of the community and expressed gratitude to the Indian Army for its continued support.

To further motivate young athletes, the Army also felicitated distinguished sportspersons, including Dezy Longjam, Taniya Laishram, Yendrebam Victor Singh, NG Chingulembi, W Lachenba, H Prem Meitei and Wayenbram Jenifer Devi for their outstanding achievements in various sports disciplines. Their recognition served as an inspiration for local talent to strive for excellence at state and national levels.

In a vibrant display of appreciation, the villagers showcased the rich Meitei cultural heritage through captivating traditional dance performances. The event also featured Huiyen Langlon, an indigenous martial art of Manipur, symbolising the region’s warrior ethos and deep-rooted martial traditions.

The initiative reinforced the Army’s commitment to fostering youth empowerment and strengthening bonds with local communities, further promoting peace and development in the region.