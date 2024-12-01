The Indian Army set up a medical camp at Lamlai, Imphal East, to provide free healthcare services to Internally Displaced People (IDPs). This initiative is part of the Army's ongoing efforts to improve the health and well-being of residents living in IDP camps.

A team of Army doctors, healthcare professionals, and local volunteers offered a range of medical services at the camp, including consultations, health check-ups, and free medicines. The camp aimed to address common health issues and provide preventive care to the underprivileged community.

The camp received a strong response from the local population, with hundreds of people benefiting from the services provided.

The Indian Army’s humane approach is ensuring that the health and welfare of the people in these remote areas are prioritised, and it plans to continue its outreach efforts in underserved regions.